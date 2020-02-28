The season – the 85th for OSF – runs until the end of October with 11 plays, starting with five openings. They are “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Bringing Down the House: Part I,” “Bringing Down the House Part II,” “The Copper Children,” and “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

A theatre tradition is about to get underway this weekas the venerable Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland, Ore., begins preview performances starting this Friday. The season officially opens on Friday, March 6.

The season – the 85th for OSF – runs until the end of October with 11 plays, starting with five openings. They are “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Bringing Down the House: Part I,” “Bringing Down the House Part II,” “The Copper Children,” and “Peter and the Starcatcher.”

Artistic Director Nataki Garrett began her duties full-time at OSF last August. She took over from Bill Rauch, who had served in the position since 2007. She is the sixth artistic director at OSF. Last season she directed OSF’s “How to Catch Creation.”

Previously, Garrett was associate artistic director of CalArts Center for New Performance. Before coming to OSF, she served as acting artistic director for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

“It’s been a wonderful experience and an exciting opportunity,” she said, about being at OSF, which is considered one of the top reparatory companies in the entire country and one closely followed and admired in the world of theatre.

Garrett said she’s been impressed with the high level of artistry and commitment to the theatrical arts from the talented artists that call the Oregon Shakespeare Festival home.

“It kind of takes your breath away,” she said, watching everyone working together in all the departments in preparation for the 2020 season and the talent they possess.

Garrett strongly believes in the power of theatre to be an insightful mirror to show who we are as a country and society, both the good and the bad. She hopes to bring to the stage works that challenge and enlightens audience members and bring different voices and experiences into the forefront.

To her, “theatre is a place to reflect on where we are as a country ... where people engage with each other and start conversations with one other.”

While Garrett’s specialty in her previous endeavors has been fostering and developing new work, which she plans to continue at OSF, she said Shakespeare will continue to be a key focus.

Garrett said Shakespeare was brilliant in the way he “talked about the world” and different places and people in his work, and the human condition. She said that she is looking forward to continuing to produce high-quality productions of his work at the festival.

A vital component to long-term success is to have a viable, sustainable model in place and to engage with audiences in new ways, “so we’re still here in 85 years,” Garrett said. She added that she has enjoyed getting to know Ashland better and how ”neighborly and close-knit the community is.”

This season, Garrett will be directing the world premiere of the American Revolutions commissioned “Confederates,” which opens in April.

Below are summaries by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival of the five plays opening.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Hermia loves Lysander, Demetrius loves Hermia, Helena loves Demetrius, Theseus and Hippolyta are almost newlyweds and the already-complex marriage of the immortal queen and king of Fairyland is further complicated when one of them falls for an amateur actor-turned-ass. Intrigued by the theory that Shakespeare wrote this play as a wedding gift, director Joseph Haj (who helmed 2015’s much-beloved Pericles) probes the pitfalls and pay-offs of relationships, be they budding or eternal. Seeking out the grace, beauty and delight embedded in the comedy, this joyful, music-laden production invites us to feel as well as laugh.”

Bringing Down The House Part I and II:

Henry V has died unexpectedly, passing the crown to his young son, Henry VI, and setting off a series of high-stakes political intrigues and battles that result in the loss of England’s French territories and spark the War of the Roses. This epic two-part adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry VI trilogy by Rosa Joshi and Kate Wisniewski is also directed by Joshi, who continues the journey she began in her lavishly praised OSF debut production of Henry V, bringing Shakespeare’s language to visceral life with a diverse all-female and non-binary cast.

The Copper Children

Based on the true history of “orphan trains” that transported immigrant children (mostly Irish) to homes in the West, this world-premiere play explores the events that led to the sensational (and now-forgotten) "Trial of the Century" custody case that stirred the nation into a frenzied debate about children, law, race, class and religion. Directed by Shariffa Ali, The Copper Children takes a sharp look at the collision of good intentions and despicable behavior, blending humor, tragedy, joy and unsentimental social commentary.

Peter and the Starcatcher

Pirates, mermaids, swashbuckling fights and a giant ticking crocodile. We know the destination – Neverland – but Peter and the Starcatcher is the story of how we got there. In this music-filled prequel to Peter Pan, Molly, a brave young girl, leads a ragtag group of orphans on a quest to save the world from the villainous pirate Black Stache. Lavina Jadhwani directs this hilarious, physical and imaginative celebration of OSF’s multi-talented acting company. With an appeal that spans generations, Peter and the Starcatcher, which won five Tony Awards during its Broadway debut, embraces the child in each of us with a depth and beauty that is far from childish.

For more information on OSF, and to purchase tickets, go to www.osfashland.org