In a last-minute campaign stop before the election Tuesday, Assemblyman Vince Fong addressed a packed room at Casey's at the Ridgecrest Republican Women, Federated meeting Friday.





Fong talked about President Donald Trump's recent visit to Bakersfield, the California "water war" and his ideas for tackling the homeless issue.





Trump's plan and the 'water war'





Along with giving what he called Cliff's Notes version of California water issues, Fong said he was "very pleased" with the presidential memorandum signed by Trump signed Feb. 19 in Bakersfield, which is intended to allow more water to flow to the Central Valley.





"The significance of what President Trump did was that we have been operating the federal water project under a very old science that hasn't been updated since 2008," Fong said. He said that Trump's plan makes use of updated science in regard to the delta smelt species and other issues and provides a new framework that allows moving more water with more flexibility.





Fong spoke out strongly in favor of Trump's plan and strongly against the state of California's decision to pursue a lawsuit against the federal government in opposition to Trump's plan. Fong attributed the lawsuit to Governor Gavin Newsom and later called the litigation "reckless and irresponsible."





"[Newsom] has started a water war in California that is not healthy for our state," Fong said. He spoke out strongly in favor of the state dropping the lawsuit and all parties negotiating a voluntary agreement allowing coordination of state and federal water systems to allow water to be moved to different regions of the state as needed.





Fong also gave his opinion that had water in California been moved more easily, the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act would likely not have been necessary. SGMA is intended to balance groundwater basins in the state. It hit a significant deadline Jan. 31 of this year when the Groundwater Sustainability Plans from the groundwater sustainability agencies were due.





"If we had moved all the water that Mother Nature blesses us with every year, the trillions of gallons that goes out to the ocean, If we had taken that water and moved it through the [federal and state] projects . . . we would never have had to [pump] the groundwater," he said.





"The goal is to negotiate a voluntary agreement where all the water districts and all the water users come together and say all right we're going to move this amount of water to our communities, this amount of water for species, this amount . . . [for] different regions," Fong said. "That would be the ideal way of fixing everything in our state."

"Because we haven't moved all the surface water over the years, that is how we got SGMA," he said. "Because we pay for all the water we don't get, and because the water wasn't flowing from the north to the south, then we were forced as a state to go to the groundwater table to pump. That's how we got SGMA,"





He called Trump's plan "the beginning of a number of steps that have to be taken."





He later added, "hopefully we are going to get to the point where we can negotiate a voluntary settlement that allows us to establish a framework to move water throughout the state of California. I think if we were able to do that that would allow us to address some of the concerns with sustainability with groundwater overall."





Fong's comment, "You cannot punish a community for lack of sustainability if you are not willing to give them the resources to actually build [infrastructure]" led the room to erupt in wild applause.





Tackling homelessness





Fong also talked about the legislative package he recently introduced to help combat homelessness in California, which he called "at crisis level" and "one of the big challenges facing our state."





The three bills include AB 2870, which would provide $750 million for supportive housing to cities and counties to create infrastructure to get the homeless immediately off public streets; AB287, which would expand Medi-Cal coverage for substance abuse treatment and AB2872, which would establish a statewide homeless database to allow for more accurate data and real-time information on the homeless population.





"Kern County has its own unique numbers, but nevertheless homelessness is a gigantic problem facing our state," Fong said, adding that shelters are at 150 percent capacity. "We need to get them the help they need" to support themselves, he said of those in the shelters.





Fong did not say anything in opposition to Newsom's plan to help homelessness but did say it is crucial to ensure accountability.





"You cannot allocate $1 billion every year without knowing if it's being effective," Fong said.





Fong also spoke out against AB5, which limits independent contractors. He called it a "poorly drafted and poorly concocted bill" which he vowed to help repeal.





In response to a question about the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic, Fong said he speaks to Cal OES regularly and his understanding from Kern County Public Health is that "everyone who has traveled to the region or even remotely close to it, they know who they are they are watching them."





Fong also spoke up with praise for Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden and Kern County First District Supervisor Mick Gleason, who were in attendance at the luncheon, for their continued handling of the Ridgecrest earthquakes last year and the continuing aftermath.





The California primary is next Tuesday, March 3, but Fong also weighed in with his feelings about the upcoming election in November. "There is a clear choice when we go into November, whether you support the free market and capitalism that has made this country great or whether you support socialism," he said. "At the end of the day, the American public will be on the side of the free market."