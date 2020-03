April 6, 1939- December 22, 2019

Ina passed away surrounded by her family on December 22, 2019.

She was born in Jacksonville, Texas on April 6, 1939. Her greatest passion was serving in her church, most recently Desert Christian Center where she attended for almost 20 years. She will always be most remembered for her hugs and her beautiful smile.

She is survived by one of her three children Charlotte and her husband Jon Foisy. 8 Grandchildren and 18 greatgrandchildren.

Pre-Deceased by 1st husband-Randolph (Randy) Charles Munsell, 2nd husband- James (Jim) Woodberry Burton Sr. and 2 of her children- Damon Scott Munsell and Shelia Dawn Munsell Behee.

Celebration of life will be held on March 14, 2020 at Desert Christian Center @ 10:00AM.