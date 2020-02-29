Judy Grosbier

Judy Grosbier, age 76, passed away peacefully February 20, 2020 due to pulmonary fibrosis and pneumonia in New Brunswick, New Jersey. She was born January 7, 1944 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Carl and Julia Rector.

Please join us to celebrate her life Saturday March 14, 2020, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the home of Marie and Jim Fisher, 1233 Sydnor Avenue, Ridgecrest, California.

She was married to Richie Hurless from 1960 to 1970. Their children included Marian Lee, Richie Lamar, Jr., Veronica Marie and Kenneth Robert.

In 1973 Judy married Joseph Cajkouski and expanded her family to include Joe’s children Cindy Lee and Joseph II. Judy and Joe had an incredibly strong love and bond that only grew stronger through the many ups and downs of their 40+ year marriage. Joe preceded Judy in death in 2013.

In 2015 Judy married Leo Grosbier and expanded her family even further to include Leo’s daughter, Candy Voll. Judy and Leo spent time together traveling and especially enjoyed people watching at Pismo Beach. Leo preceded Judy in death in 2019.

Judy was very social and enjoyed being around people and making friends. She had a quirky sense of humor and was often told she could be a bit intimidating until you got to know her. She was very straightforward and told people exactly what she thought. As she got older she learned to temper her thoughts with a bit of tact, but that directness was always a part of who she was and what everyone appreciated about her.

She retired to Ridgecrest, California in 1998 and became a part of the community, active in pink ladies and her local sorority. During her time in Ridgecrest she blossomed enjoying hosting events and developed close friendships that became a part of her extended family.

Judy is survived by her sisters and their husbands Carole and Gale Poppen and Marie and Jimmy Fisher, her daughters Veronica Hurless, Cindy Cajkouski and Candy Voll and her son, Joseph Cajkouski, her grandchildren, Joshua and Nicole Summers, Anne Starr, Salvatore DeLello III, James DeLello, Julia DeLello, Nicholas DeLello, plus five great grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.

She is further survived by her many and deeply loved dogs Missy, Coco, JB and Holly, to name a few.