President Bea Duran-Whiteman welcomed members and guests. Refreshments and friendly art-viewing and socializing preceded the business meeting. During this time, members view and vote for their three favorite pieces, which will be “artwork of the month.”

The Siskiyou Artists Association held their first meeting and art critique of the year recently at the Lake Shastina Community Center.

The voting tied with four pieces as favorites. The winning artists and works were: Donna Wolfe’s acrylic painting “Sandhill Cranes,” Karen Copsey’s oil “The Birdwatchers,” Carol Wilder’s pastel “Egret” and Betsey Shuteroff’s pastel, “Shasta Valley Dawn.”

The business meeting included discussion with suggestions and ideas for future art-related programs such as demonstrations and workshops as well as future art critiques, and plans for the 63rd Annual Show, scheduled for August/September 2020.

The business meeting was followed by a critique of recent members artwork. The guest critique artist was local well- known artist, Willo Balfrey of Weed.

Balfrey is a professional artist specializing in pastel and oils, widely recognized for her beautiful landscapes as well as teaching workshops and groups. She offered an interesting, helpful and enthusiastic critique of the art submitted by members.

The next meeting of the SAA will be April 19 at the Lake Shastina Community Center, Lake Shastina.

Members and guests are always welcomed. For more information about the Siskiyou Artists Association visit the website siskiyouartists.com