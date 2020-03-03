He had been missing for more than 2 years

The human remains found on Highway 166 south of Maricopa last year has been positively identified as Lompoc man who had been missing for more than 2 years.

The Kern County Sheriff-Coroner said on Monday that DNA analysis confirmed the remains found on Nov. 2 in a car found off Highway 166 near Soda Lake road were those of Zacharey Taylor Wilks, 27.

Wilks had been missing since May 24, 2017.

He left in his 1994 Honda Civic to drive to Las Vegas.

He was never seen again.

The car was finally located on Oct. 28 in heavy brush in a ditch off the side of the road. It has sustained major damage consistent with a crash.

The remains were found a short distance away after a search that lasted several days.