Traffic stops, theft, vandalism and warrant arrest

7:41 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Lierly Av, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:49 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at Girl Scout House on Calvin St. . . Disposition: Cancel Assignment.

8:16 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. S ALY. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:24 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Kern St, Taft. S ALY. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

8:45 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Cedar St/N. Lincoln St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:54 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Finley Dr/Sixth St, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

9:10 Driving while Suspended/Revoked

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Ash St, Ford City. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

9:46 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft. N ALY. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:50 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Unfounded.

10:18 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.

11:44 Welfare Check – Misc.

Occurred on Bell Av. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:25 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Ash St/Fillmore St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:34 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Third St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:42 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Asher Av/Wood St, South Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:09 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Sno White, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:41 Carrying Concealed Weapon

Occurred at Gas Wars on Center St. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

4:49 Theft under $50

Occurred at Taft Laundry Mat on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

5:08 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Brc Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Inc on E. Ash St. . . Disposition: Unfounded.

5:09 Theft under $50

Occurred on Seventh St. . Disposition: Unfounded.

5:32 Theft under $50

Occurred on Center St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

5:33 Warrant Arrest -Other Agency

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

8:32 Animal Control

Occurred at Taft High School on Wildcat Wy. Disposition: Unable to Locate.

9:15 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Brc Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Inc, E. Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:00 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Main St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

1:47 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Brc Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Inc, E. Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:07 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:23 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Panaderia La Juquilita, Finley Dr, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

2:31 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Taft City Hall, E. Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok