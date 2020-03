Traffic stop. vandalism

7:34 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at E. Main St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

7:39 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Officer initiated activity at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:12 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at South St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

8:17 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Sierra St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

8:24 Animal Control

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

8:44 Loitering, About Schools

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

8:56 Misc - Patrol Check

Occurred on Calvin St.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:25 Animal Control

Occurred at Dr Tangpraphaphorn MD on Adkisson Wy. . . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

10:04 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Chancellor St. . Disposition: Completed.

10:39 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. . . Disposition: Outside Assist.

11:02 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Popeyes, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

11:25 Threatened Offense

Occurred on San Emidio St. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

12:02 Lost Property

Occurred on Calvin St. . Disposition: Completed.

12:05 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. S ALY. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

12:09 Animal Control

Officer initiated activity at E. San Emidio St/Airport Rd, Taft. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

1:20 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Second St/Rails To Trails, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

2:31 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. . . Disposition: Completed.

3:07 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Madison St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

3:31 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Center St, Taft.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:42 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Warren St, Taft. S ALY. . Disposition: Completed.

3:56 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Department Of Motor Vehicles, Center St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:00 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Westside Recreation, Cascade Pl, Taft. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

6:02 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:11 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:36 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Welcome Inn, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

6:42 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Topper's Motel, E. Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:26 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred at Save More Market on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Civil Problem.

9:11 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Adams St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:17 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Brc Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Inc, E. Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:27 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at The Bank, North St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

9:29 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Buena Vista, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

10:20 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at South St, South Taft. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

12:11 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred on Hilltop Ct. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

12:52 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at S. Tenth St/Hope St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

12:52 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Hertz Equipment Center, Blackgold Ct, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.