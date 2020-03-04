Despite the assurance that “health risk to the general public in California remains low,” and despite experts being reluctant to recommend the public use of protective masks, N95 respirators are difficult to find in Siskiyou County.

Siskiyou County public health officials say they’re “not overreacting nor underreacting” to the Covid-19 outbreak in the U.S. and confirmed that as of Tuesday morning, there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Siskiyou County.

At the Yreka Walmart, shelves where the masks are normally sold were empty over the weekend. A phone call to the pharmacy revealed that the store isn’t sure when they’ll be restocked. The story was the same at Rite Aid Mount Shasta, where they’ve been out for a couple of weeks.

Dunsmuir Hardware and Solano’s Alpine Hardware in Mount Shasta are also waiting for shipments to come in for their customers.

“We’ve been out for awhile,” said Dunsmuir Hardware owner Ron McCloud.

“They’re backordered from our warehouse ... we’re on standby to get them, but we don’t know when that will be.”

At Ramshaw’s Ace Hardware in Mount Shasta, “someone came in on Wednesday and bought hundreds of masks,” said owner Bill Ramshaw. He said he’s expecting a shipment on March 5.

A few masks are left on the shelves at Solano’s Home Improvement Center in Weed. Four-packs are $6.99.

The price of N95 masks is swelling in price online after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the respiratory illness could create severe disruptions in the U.S.

The U.S. government said Americans should prepare for a Covid-19 crisis last Tuesday and within 24 hours, online prices rose on some medical face masks meant to shield people from viral infections.

On Amazon, one pack of disposable masks that was priced at $125 last Sunday surged to $220 per pack on Wednesday, Feb. 26, according to data from Keepa, which tracks price changes on Amazon.

The U.S. government has not declared coronavirus a pandemic. It also isn’t suggesting that people go out and buy masks to protect themselves. Still, third-party sellers are attempting to monopolize on the fears that could spark growth in demand for both cheap and pricier masks.

What’s happening in Siskiyou County

In Siskiyou County, Public Health staff has been working in coordination with the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control with the most current guidelines on the outbreak.

So far this season, the flu has been more impactful than coronavirus, said Siskiyou County Public Health Department officer Dr. Stephen Kolpacoff. In fact, more than 80% of those infected do not exhibit symptoms that would require hospitalization, according to international data.

Kolpacoff said coronavirus hasn’t been impacting young children as much as it has the elderly with “multiple preexisting conditions” such as smoking and other factors that alter the immune system.

The coronavirus has a low mortality rate and a high transmission rate similar to other viruses, Kolpacoff added.

The outbreak is “a good reminder” for the public to get their flu shots, wash their hands, stay home from work if they’re sick and to stay away from others who aren’t feeling well – steps you’d take to prevent getting any virus, said Kolpacoff. He added that information about virus demographics, disease growth and transmission rates are changing daily as more people contract Covid-19 and knowledge evolves.

Test kits arrive in California

New test kits used to detect Covid-19 are now available in California to perform diagnostic testing in individual communities, the California Department of Public Health announced on Friday.

“California will immediately receive an additional shipment of kits to test up to 1,200 people,” according to a press release from the department.

Kolpacoff said if you have symptoms and suspect it could be coronavirus, notify your physician or the emergency room department before entering their facility so they can be prepared.

Testing kits aren’t yet available in Siskiyou County, but if there is a suspected case, doctors can contact the Siskiyou County Public Health Department to learn how to get someone tested. Eventually, the kits will be available more widely, Kolpacoff said.

“These new testing protocols and resources will help California medical experts identify and treat Covid-19 cases, trace potential exposures and better protect public health,” said Governor Newsom.

“The availability to test at California’s public health laboratories is a significant step forward in our ability to respond rapidly to this evolving situation,” said Dr. Sonia Angell, Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Health Officer. “As we face the likelihood of community transmission here in California, having this resource where we need it, is essential to better inform public health response and protect our communities.”

What to look for and what to do if you have symptoms

Typically, human coronaviruses cause mild-to-moderate respiratory illness, according to Siskiyou County health officials. Symptoms are similar to the flu, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. In some cases, Covid-19 can cause more severe respiratory illness.

As with any influenza illness, it is recommended to use the following steps to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses:

• Washing hands with soap and water.

• Avoiding touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.

• Staying away from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.

“These are all ways to reduce the risk of infection with a number of different viruses,” the release said. “We recognize there are concerns about novel ... coronavirus, and understandably so. Although coronaviruses are a group of viruses that aren’t new, this is a new type of coronavirus and we are still learning about it. However, the health risk to the general public in California remains low.”

At this time, Siskiyou County Public Health Department, along with CDPH, are not recommending respiratory masks unless people are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

For more information on Covid-19, visit ncoviindex.html

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Public Health at (530) 841-2134.

USA Today contributed to this report.