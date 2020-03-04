As early voter results came rolling out from the Kern County Elections Division following Tuesday’s elections, some results showed strong leads, while two medical marijuana measures fell short of the required approval threshold.

Election results are not final until the county has counted all late-returning ballots. State law allows for up to 30 days before the results are certified.

First District supervisor — Peters leads by simple majority

In the Kern County First District supervisorial race to replace a retiring Mick Gleason, Phillip Peters took a commanding lead over his two opponents, retired sheriff’s deputy and Kern River Valley businessman Daures Stephens and Central Valley medical marijuana farmer/advocate David Fluhart.

Peters came out ahead with 14,735 votes or 52.6% of the ballot, while Fluhart took 24.78% of the vote, 6,9,42 votes, and Stephens 22.62%, or 6,337 votes.

A candidate needs at least a simple majority to avoid a November runoff, and final election results won’t be known for several days due to uncounted provisional and mail-in ballots.

Peters, Gleason’s district director, is Gleason’s choice to succeed him and has the backing of Kern County’s Republican brokers, including Congressman Kevin McCarthy, California state Sen. Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) and Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

Stephens, a Ridgecrest local who grew up in Ridgecrest and graduated from Burroughs High School, had earned the support of retired Kern County Sheriff Carl Sparks and Assemblyman Devon Mathis, whose district includes the KRV. Stephens spent the majority of his KCSO career in either the Indian Wells Valley or the KRV, and retired to open up a motorcycle shop in Southlake.

On Wednesday morning, Stephens thanked voters who selected him via social media, without acknowledging or conceding.

“Myself and family want to say thank you for all of your support throughout this campaign,” Stephens posted. “I especially want to say thank you to my daughter Annie for being such an amazing daughter and inspiration. Now back to the shop at South Lake Cycle. Hope to see you all there.”

34th District Assembly — Fong rides landslide victory

In the 34th District Assembly, incumbent Republican Vince Fong took a significant lead in the early polls over his Democratic opponent, Julie Solis.

Fong took the lion’s share of voters approval, earning 75% or 50,528 votes, to Solis’s nearly 25%, or 16,834 votes. The lead will cement Fong’s seat for another two years representing California.

Meanwhile, the third candidate, qualified write-in Regina Velasquez, came in at the bottom with no votes to show.

Fong acknowledged the results Tuesday night following the polls via a post on Facebook.



“Tonight, the voters of our district sent a clear message. I will continue to fight every day for Kern County residents to make our state more affordable to live and work, to keep our neighborhoods safe, and to stand up for our local farmers, ranchers and energy producers,” Fong posted. “We must hold Sacramento accountable as we fight to improve the quality of life of Kern County residents.”

23rd Congressional District — McCarthy continues strong support

In an expected result, Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy led the polls with 71.23% of the vote in the Kern County portion of his district. Kern remains the core of his power base in the Republican-majority 23rd District.

Should the Republicans retake the House after the November general election, it is expected he will be selected as Speaker of the House.

His opponent, Democratic candidate Kim Mangone, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former systems engineer from Quartz Hill, Calif., earned 28% of the vote for the district. The split results are on par with past 23rd District trends, where McCarthy earns the lion’s share in a county he has earned the support.

The 23rd district includes parts of Kern, Los Angeles and Tulare counties, including most of Bakersfield, parts of the northwest Mojave Desert including Ridgecrest, Tehachapi Mountains, the southern Sierra Nevada and parts of Lancaster.

Because of California’s top-two rule, both McCarthy and Mangone will appear on the Nov. 3 ballot.

Marijuana measures appear snuffed out — again

Voters appear to have rejected both medical marijuana measures — Measure D and Measure E, based on early returns.

Measure D was rejected by 60.3% (52,240 votes) to 39.7% (34,398 votes), while Measure E, bac failed, with only 41.87% (36,163) voting yes and 58.13% rejecting it.

Both need a 55% majority to pass.

While both would have legalized marijuana dispensaries in the unincorporated parts of Kern County, their similarities end there.

Measure D was written by cannabis advocates and would have allowed all medical dispensaries that closed prior to Jan. 1, 2018 to reopen if they provided proof they were a legitimate business.

County officials offered Measure E as an alternative, setting up a system that required dispensaries to apply for conditional use permits before the county provided its blessing to open. The county’s conditional use permit allows both locals and county officials input about what type of dispensary could open, or whether it would be prudent.

Both measures have been hotly contested.