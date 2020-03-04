Vada Racean Campbell, age 87 of Harrison, Arkansas passed away Monday, August 4, 2014 at her home.



The daughter of Tom and Maude (Hensley) Cash was born September 4, 1926 in Richland Valley, Arkansas.



Vada married George Campbell in 1948 and had lived in Arkansas all of her life except for 30 years when they lived in California.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Woodrow Cash, Waldo Cash, Troy Cash, and Leo Cash; and her sister, Dolly (Cash) Taylor.



Survivors were her husband of 65 years, George V. Campbell; son, Dwaine K. Campbell and wife Deane Campbell; sisters, Ada Watts and Grace Arnold; grandson, Kevin C. Campbell; and many nieces and nephews.



Service was Friday, August 8, 2014 at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison.



Burial followed in Maplewood Cemetery.