Taft man accused of taking one-year-old to Illinois

The Taft man arrested in Illinois on kidnapping charges in February has been returned to Kern County.

Dallas Copeland, accused of taking a one-year-old child that had been in the custody of family members in Valley Acres, was booked into the Kern County and arraigned on charges of child stealing and child stealing in violation of a court order and concealing a child.

Copeland was arrested in early February in Bunker Hill, Ill. after the Kern County District Attorney issued a no-bail warrant for Copeland and alerted Macoupin County Sheriff's Deputies about the child abduction.

Copeland is being held on $100,000 bail in the child abduction and $40,000 in four unrelated cases.

He was arraigned on Feb. 27 and entered a not guilty plea.

He is scheduled to be back in court on March 9.