Margaret “Peggy” Louise Chen, passed away on January 30, 2020 at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Mrs. Chen is preceded in death by her father, Paul Thomas Black, Jr., and her mother, Margaret H. Black. She is survived by her husband, David S. Chen; her son, Daniel Franklin Paul Chen; and a granddaughter.

Peggy was born in 1951 in Baldwin Borough of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and attended Penn State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science, in Business Education in 1973. Following her education, after a semester of student teaching, she chose to enter the field of business. Peggy held senior positions over her career at U.S. Steel, U.S. Page, and Dental Health Services. In 1992, she and her husband founded a boutique health insurance brokerage, David Chen and Associates. In 2013, Peggy and her husband retired to Klamath River, CA where they lived together with their beloved dog, Cooper, until her passing.

Peggy was a devoted mother and committed wife who selflessly gave all that she had to her family, friends, and community. She served on numerous boards for San Mateo youth sports organizations for over two decades, was an avid supporter and booster of her son’s school theater programs, and the Klamath River Volunteer Fire Department.

Peggy’s home was always open to friends and family alike throughout the years. It brought her great happiness to be surrounded by those she loved and cared for. Her family and friends will miss her deeply, but are grateful that she has found her peace.

A public memorial service will be held at 2PM, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in San Mateo, CA.