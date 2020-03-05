I am replacing former Siskiyou Daily News reporter Danielle Jester, who has moved on to be reporter/associate community editor at the Herald and News in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Greetings, Readers! Please allow me a moment to introduce myself as your new north Siskiyou County reporter. I moved to Siskiyou County with my wife and three daughters in 2017. Since moving here from North Carolina, my family has been surprised and delighted to find a home in this rugged and beautiful land. In the short time we have been here, we have experienced smokey summers, played in the winter snow, and hiked in many of the mountains and natural areas of the county. My daughters are active students in Yreka participating in drama, music, running, soccer, and other programs. My wife, Rebekah, works at Fairchild Medical Center as a nurse anesthetist.

I received my undergraduate degree in journalism from the University of Missouri, my home state, and have worked as a reporter and photographer since 2001 for small town papers, big city papers, and national and international publications. In addition to living in Missouri and North Carolina, I have spent time living in Central America and Asia. I also hold a graduate degree in geography and have worked in the agriculture sector for private companies, governments, and research institutions.

Compared to all of my travels around the globe, Siskiyou County holds astounding beauty. It is truly an undiscovered gem to those who do not call it home. Despite its largely rural make up, Siskiyou County residents are facing pressing issues that affect all Americans, urban and rural alike.

How we approach the challenges of our time will not only have repercussions for those of us in Siskiyou County, but will be watched around the country. We are on the frontier when it comes to dealing with wildfire, drought, water use, and the fate of small town life.

My goal as a reporter is to bring relevant issues to the reader, to highlight the wonderful people who call Siskiyou County home, and to be a resource for citizens as they seek to govern themselves and make decisions for their families’ futures. Issues such as the threat of wildfires and how to manage them, the Klamath River and its form and function in the 21st century, and the increasing cost of living affect us deeply and personally here in Siskiyou County. I want to give voice to the people as we try to navigate this ever-changing world. Local journalism is indispensable when it comes to understanding important issues and holding elected officials accountable. Please assist me in these efforts.

While I can’t promise to make everyone happy all the time, I can promise to be fair and open-minded. I welcome the input of our readers and hope you will join me in my effort to bring quality stories to light.

I am replacing former Siskiyou Daily News reporter Danielle Jester, who has moved on to be reporter/associate community editor at the Herald and News in Klamath Falls, Oregon.

“I’m writing community stories for the Herald and News focusing on Klamath Falls and the surrounding area, including eastern Siskiyou County,” Danielle said. “I’m grateful for the chance to gain journalism experience in a new environment. It’s a good opportunity for me to step out of my comfort zone and see what it’s like to be a reporter outside my hometown. I miss my friends at the Siskiyou Daily News and am so thankful I was able to get my start in a field I love, in the place I’ll always think of as home. I also appreciate the support I received from everyone at the Siskiyou Daily News and Mount Shasta Herald, even after I decided to move on.”

Danielle will continue to write some stories for the Siskiyou Daily News as a stringer as time allows.