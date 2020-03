Aggravated assault, vandalism, domestic violence and traffic accident

7:13 Assist Stranded Motorist

Occurred at Hellman Dr/E. Kern St. . Disposition: Assisted.

8:45 Aggravated Assault - Senior Citizen

Officer initiated activity at Taft Police Department, Commerce Wy, Taft. Disposition: Report Taken.

9:41 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Kern St/Eighth St, Taft. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

9:51 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

10:09 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:13 Animal Control

Occurred on Harding Av. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

10:21 Vehicle Code - all other violations

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy, Taft. . Disposition: Moving Violation Cite.

10:24 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred at Ot's Cookhouse on N. Tenth St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:30 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Tyler St, Ford City. . Disposition: Completed.

10:43 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

10:53 Animal Control

Occurred at Sixth St/Warren St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

11:12 Domestic Violence - Verbal Non-Aggravated

Occurred on Lucard St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

11:29 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St, Taft.. Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:29 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Taft College, Children's on Ash St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

12:54 Reckless Driving

Occurred at Ash St/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

1:13 Traffic Accident - Non Injury

Occurred at Kern St/Cascade Pl. . Disposition: Report Taken.

1:26 Animal Control

Occurred on E. San Emidio St. . Disposition: Animal Pickup.

3:23 Trespassing

Occurred at Brc Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Inc on E. Ash St. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:43 Code Enforcement

Officer initiated activity at Lucard St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

3:50 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Tenth St/Kern St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.

4:03 Medical Aid

Occurred on Kern St. S.ALY. . Disposition: Assisted.

4:25 Trespassing

Occurred at Friendly Antiques on Center St. . . Disposition: Completed.

4:50 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

5:05 Suspicious Person

Occurred at Church St/Rails To Trails. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:16 Trespassing

Occurred at Vacant on North St. . . Disposition: Completed.

5:25 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed.

5:34 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Philippine St, Taft Heights. . Disposition: Completed.

5:56 Follow Up Investigation

Officer initiated activity at Franklin Av, Taft. . Disposition: Completed.

8:06 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Harrison St/Cedar St, Ford City. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:38 Civil Matter

Occurred on S. Tenth St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

8:45 Trespassing

Occurred at Driller Apartments on Fourth St. . . Disposition: Completed.

11:46 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Kern St. . Disposition: Report Taken.

2:13 Stolen Vehicle

Occurred at Creekside Apartments on Finley Dr. . . Disposition: Report Taken.

3:41 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at Brc Mobile Sandblasting & Painting Inc, E. Ash St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

4:24 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Western Inn & Suites on Kern St. .Disposition: Checks Ok.