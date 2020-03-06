The Ridgecrest City Council at its meeting March 4 unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance amendment which would allow BMX bikes to use the local skate part alongside skateboarders and others. All five council members were present.

The reading was passed over the unequivocal objection of the city's Parks and Recreation Director Jason Patin, under whose jurisdiction the skate park falls. The Ridgecrest Police Department is the entity tasked with maintaining order at the park as part of law enforcement. RPD would also be responsible for setting rules for the park.

The ordinance amendment will require another reading and a second approval before becoming part of the municipal code. The second reading will be scheduled for the first council meeting in April to allow time for the city to post a notice in this newspaper first. If the ordinance passes a second reading, it will take another 30 days for the new rules to go into effect. At the request of Mayor Breeden, if passed, the ordinance will be brought back a year later for evaluation.

Mayor Pro Tem Lindsey Stephens said the item was placed on the agenda at the request of many people and had been discussed at a quality of life committee meeting.

Stephens: 'I feel confident after finding these codes that we are covered'

Stephens brought up two legal references, government code 831.7 and AB 1146 which she said limited the city's liability for accidents in the park, although AB 1146 also states that skateboard parks should not permit people to ride skateboards or other wheeled recreational devices unless the person is wearing a helmet, elbow pads and knee pads.

Stephens said that her position was that the city is not liable as long as signs are properly posted, the city doesn't charge for use of the park and the city's insurance company is agreeable. Stephens added that the insurance company did respond with concerns over an increase in liability but "I feel confident after finding these codes that we are covered."

City Attorney Lloyd Pilchen backed Stephens statements, saying that state law protects the city against liability for people participating or watching hazardous recreational activity, including even activities such as equestrian competitions and pistol and rifle shooting.

Pilchen said that the ordinance would recognize the use of scooters, bicycles and roller skates at the park as hazardous recreational activities, but said that posting appropriate signage would offer the city liability protection. Pilchen later added that one of the requirements to protect the city's liability would be to have the park open to use by those 12 and over only.

In another issue, one of Stephens legal references sunset at the beginning of this year, so it only referred to skate boards. Pilchen said the suggested ordinance amendment would fill in the missing language by spelling out the other vehicles.

Pilchen also noted that the liabilty protection has a carve-out for negligence, meaning an injured person can sue for negligence -- if for example there were cracks in the park or some other form of city negligence.

Council Member Scott Hayman said anyone using the park was participating in an inherently dangerous activity and it is the parents' responsibility to supervise their kids.

He said that while "little kids do need supervision" he thinks it a workable solution.

Stephens and Council Member Kyle Blades both argued that kids using the park seemed to be "self-regulating," a statement that Patin later disagreed with.

Blades said he found "a lot of positives" from observing the park himself but "I don't think we should lose steam on finding an additional resource for people to ride BMX bikes somewhere else in the city."

Blades added, "it should be noted, we understand that that park was originally built for skate boards."

A small crowd of skateboarders, bike-riders and "scooter guys" were also in attendance at the council meeting.

Erik Catlin: 'The park has been there 20 years, how many times has the city been sued?'

Erik Catlin spoke up in support of the change. He said people using the park do watch out for injuries to kids, "but if you guys want to minimize that, expand the park. The park is small."

Catlin also disputed that people who raised funds for the park where only raising funds for a skate park.

"There was kind of gray areas there that everyone really aware of until the city put up the sign," he said.

Catlin also gave his opinion that those using the park are unlikely to sue.

"The park has been there 20 years, how many times has the city been sued?" he asked. "I've been ambulanced out of there how many times now? I've never sued you guys."

Vice Mayor Mike Mower asked if those using the park wear appropriate safety equipment.

Catlin responded, "No. I wear a helmet. Most of these guys wear helmets, but that's because we're on bikes. If you slam on a bike that's going be probably more dangerous than slamming on a scooter."

Catlin added that people occasionally use more safety gear for filming or contests.

"The biggest issue anyone has fundamentally is smaller kids being ran over. Do you have issues with running over smaller kids?" Blades asked.

Catlin said experienced park users can predict the flow of the park and avoid other users.

"No one wants to hit a little kid," Catlin said. He added that "it is a very small skate park. What's going to stop collisions, you're going to have to expand the park."

Christian Catlin also spoke up.

He said in response to people worried about damage to the park that "since day one we have ignored everything you said not to do there" and the park has held up.

Patin: 'The whole self-policing thing doesn't work'

Patin strongly objected to the change. In a letter he submitted to council, he said that in his opinion that by allowing bicycles in the skate park "the city will be putting our children at risk of being injured, possibly seriously." He continued, "[i]magine this grown man crashing into your 8-year old son or daughter at a high rate of speed. I for one would not want to be the person receiving a phone call from a parent and having to explain why this ordinance was changed to allow such a thing to happen."

According to Patin, the skate park was built as a skate part and not to accommodate skateboards and bicycles simultaneously. In the letter Patin added, "In my opinion it would do a great disservice and undermine the extensive efforts of the youth advisory committee, which took years to accomplish." He suggested that the bicycle community partner with the youth advisory committee and the city to construct an appropriate park for bike riders.

Patin also spoke up at the meeting at Breeden's request. He noted that he had handed out the letter and that "out of respect for my boss I am not going to make comments but if you have questions that's fine."

Patin later added that in his opinion, "the whole self-policing thing doesn't work added if they were doing it now there wouldn't be bikes in the park because its against the law."

He also noted, "I respectfully disagree that it's going to work out. I agree with Mr. Catlin and Mr. Matthews that to make it more safe it needs to be bigger, or the bicycle [riders] should have their own park."

Patin also noted that accidents at the skate park, though they are supposed to be reported, never are in his experience.

Hayman said that aside from legal liability, there was an additional concern over not wanting kids hurt.

Breeden asked that the issue be revisited in a year to see how its working out.

Blades noted that if changing the rules does not work out, it would likely result in the park being shut down completely. "I hope everybody takes that into account," he said.

The first reading was eventually approved unanimously, with the understanding that if the second reading is also approved the issue will be brought back before council in a year.

'It keeps us from running amok'

A recent trip to the park found a small group of kids on scooters, skate boards and some on bikes. One bike-rider had on a helmet, but for the most part they were not wearing the recommended safety equipment. No parents were in sight. They did seem to be sharing the space in an orderly way. One young man told the Daily Independent that park users adhere to a "park etiquette," politely getting out of one another's way. Other park users commented that they enjoy having something positive to do. "It keeps us from running amok," one said.