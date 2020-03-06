This project area was selected because not only is it adjacent to the USDA Forest Service’s Highway 89 Project that is in progress, but also treats critical areas that are in high to very high severity zones, according to a press release from the fire safe council.

The Mt. Shasta Area Fire Safe Council, with the Fire Safe Council of Siskiyou County as its fiscal sponsor, has received funding from the USDA Forest Service for fuels treatment in the Shasta Uplands Subdivision (Eddy Drive Fuels Reduction Project) for emergency ingress and egress in the event of a wildfire evacuation.

This project will concentrate on strategically treating approximately 151 acres in the Wildland Urban Interface east of Mount Shasta City. The project will focus on wildfire protection by creating fuelbreaks and shaded fuelbreaks along roadways, using handcrews and mastication, for up to 150-300 feet to either side of roads in the Shasta Uplands Subdivision off Old McCloud Road and abutting the U.S. Forest Service’s Highway 89 project sections. Roads include Old McCloud, Eddy Drive, Upland, Darlene, and James court.

There are several significant benefits to this project, according to the release. It will create safe escape routes in case of evacuation plus more defensible environments for firefighters and other emergency personnel. By reducing the effects of wildfire in this community, it could keep an uncontrolled large-scale wildfire from moving into other communities such as McCloud, Dunsmuir, Weed and neighboring communities as well as help protect surrounding residential areas and public natural resources. It will help educate citizens how and why they need to be more conscientiously fire safe by learning about defensible space, fire resistant plants, home hardening, and more.

The Mount Shasta Area Fire Safe Council meets quarterly. The next meeting is March 5, starting at 3:30 p.m. in the Mount Shasta City Park’s Recreation building.

The Siskiyou County Community Wildfire Protection Plan may be found online at www.firesafesiskiyou.com/cwp.

For more information, contact Giselle Nova, Fire Safe Council of Siskiyou County coordinator by email at novavita@sbcglobal.net or by phone (530) 926-2089.