CHP says victim was ejected when car overturned on Highway 58

A McKittrick man died from injuries suffered in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 58 Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol said the 64-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was westbound on the highway about 4 miles west of Lokern Road just after 5 p.m. when his 2012 Cadillac drifted off the roadway and overturned, landing in a dirt field north of the roadway.

The CHP said the victim was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

He was airlifted to Kern Medical from the scene of the crash but died about 9:30 p.m.

Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the accident, according to the CHP.