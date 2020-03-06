It's a lot bigger and right next door to old clinic

The West Side Family Health Care clinic is going to open in its new location Monday morning.

The old clinic will be closed Sunday while the equipment is moved.

The new clinic, located right next door to the existing clinic, will open on Monday for its normal hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The new clinic next door to the existing clinic but it's a big move to a much more spacious clinic with room for more patients and patient service. The new facility covers 12,800 square feet and has nine examination rooms and three treatment rooms.

X-Ray services will remain in the old clinic.