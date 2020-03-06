The Art Hops will be hosting a preseason fundraiser this Saturday, March 7 at the Miner’s Inn and Convention Center in Yreka. The event, titled “SOUPer Bowl Saturday,” features broth, chowder, bisque and stews created by local soup artists. The soups will be served in handmade artisan bowls.

With hopes of attracting artists and art lovers to Siskiyou County and its various businesses, Yreka Art Hops coordinator Kris Taylor said she is excited for the upcoming season, which kicks off May 22.

Yreka Art Hops series will now happen every fourth weekend of the month, May through October. Each event has been made into a weekend-long event to promote overnight visitors.

Taylor has successfully attracted artists from all over the Pacific Northwest since starting the Art Hops events last year, including world renowned body painter Craig Tracy with events like the “Chalk-A-lot” and “Your Body, My Canvas.”

This year, Taylor hopes to bring in a much bigger crowd of both artists and art lovers. To accomplish this, Art Hops is launching a new website this week, with the ability to book hotel stays and purchase tickets for each specialty event, as well as other community events happening that weekend.

During Friday’s event, there will be a chance to vote for the best soup and people can keep the bowls they’re served in. The full menu includes soup, fresh bread and dessert, as well as access to a no host bar by the Montague Rotary. Live music will be provided by Grant Ruiz and Dan Fellman. Tickets are $35 per person, and all proceeds fund the Art Hops events this summer.

The first Art Hops event on May 22 will include an Artisan’s Parade featuring art cars, floats, musicians, marching bands, art-focused businesses, galleries and anything else art related. The event has been coordinated with Rain Rock Casino and their Spring Fling car show, which will be held May 23.

The parade will be part of Art Hops’ “Melting Pot” event, which explores the artistry through the parade, a cultural faire highlighting multiple ethnicities and world regions, and multicultural music, dance, culinary arts and visual arts. This event is currently accepting applications for vendors, performers, and artists. According to Taylor, anything art related goes and can be featured in the parade.

According to a press release, the goal of the Art Hops is “to promote the artists and businesses in all of Siskiyou County and create prosperity through the arts.”

Tickets for the March 7 fundraiser event and information regarding all Art Hops events can be accessed at Shoppe Serendipity Gallery in Yreka or by calling (530) 598-0075.