Etna High School senior Aurora Boudro took first place in the Siskiyou County Poetry Out Loud competition last month for her recitations of “every single day” by John Straley and “For the Dogs Who Barked at Me on the Sidewalks in Connecticut” by Hanif Abdurraqib. Boudro will now advance to the state Poetry Out Loud competition in Sacramento, March 14-16.

Yreka High School junior Cieba Cummings, last year’s county champion, took first runner up.

Six students from high schools across Siskiyou County met Feb. 8 to share poetry through their unique voices. The audience, including parents, family, teachers, and poetry lovers were treated to recitations of poems from authors such as Emily Dickinson, Philip Larkin, Naomi Shihab Nye, and Joyce Kilmer.

The Siskiyou County Arts Council, as state-local partner to the California Arts Council sponsor the county’s Poetry Out Loud competition.

Poetry Out Loud is a national poetry recitation contest in a partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation, and the California Arts Council and local partners.

For more information about the competition, email contact@siskiyouarts.org.