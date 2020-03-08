Sterling, a 1988 Yreka High School graduate now owns the Portland, Oregon-based Road’s End Films with his wife, Carey. After self-producing the first season of “On Location,” the Discovery-owned Destination America acquired the North American exclusive broadcasting rights.

In a new docuseries set to debut on the Destination America channel this Friday, March 7, Yreka native Sterling Fiock will take viewers on a series of adventures that showcase the splendor of the Pacific Northwest.

Sterling, a 1988 Yreka High School graduate now owns the Portland, Oregon-based Road’s End Films with his wife, Carey. After self-producing the first season of “On Location,” the Discovery-owned Destination America acquired the North American exclusive broadcasting rights.

In each of the six episodes, Sterling embarks on a different kind of adventure. He begins with something virtually anyone can do – such as attending a kite festival on the Oregon coast – and moves on to progressively difficult feats, such as kiteboarding, allowing viewers to experience the activity vicariously. He tries new things, some that are out of his comfort zone, although Sterling is knowledgeable in a wide variety of skills and fields.

As part of the show, Sterling has driven modified jeeps across a lava field, was one of the first 20 people permitted to explore a newly discovered underwater cave, helped with Eagle Creek fire restoration in the Columbia Gorge, went plush diamond mining and hiked part of the Pacific Crest Trail with his Scottish terrier sidekick, Dogmatix.

During each segment, Sterling talks with experts in the infrastructure of each field he’s involved in, so the show is educational as well as fun. The Fiocks used local talent, such as guides and other experts, at each location whenever possible.

The fishing episode begins with the mellow activity of drifting the Umpqua River while fishing for bass. Sterling then embarks on a four day trip on the Rogue River, navigating whitewater and watching bear catch their own dinner. The action ramps up to salmon fishing in Port Orford and ends with Sterling joining a commercial fisherman as they pull halibut from the ocean.

Sterling’s fascination with adventure began when he was a young Boy Scout. He eventually earned his Eagle Scout rank with Yreka Troop 57.

His involvement with production started when he was young, as well, Sterling said. His mother owned an advertising company when he was growing up and he did a few commercials. He later worked in television pilots and feature films.

Through Road’s End Films, Sterling and Carey have produced segments for various television shows, and through that experience, Carey came up with the premise for “On Location.”

When she pitched the idea to Discovery, which owns the Destination America Channel, executives said the idea was an interesting one and suggested Sterling as the host.

Carey explained that her husband is charismatic and has a quality that “makes people want to engage him in conversation.”

“He has that kind of ‘guy next door’ thing,” said Carey. “He’s the type of guy you meet and you want to chat with.”

She also described him as “a bit of a renaissance man,” in the sense that he is knowledgeable in many areas, from welding to search and rescue and first aid, which makes it easier for him to join in on various adventures.

Season one was shot in 2019 over a labor intensive three months that involved a lot of traveling from place to place. After the shooting was wrapped up, the Fiocks worked for a while editing their the footage into various segments and episodes.

The show will premiere on March 7, during a window of time when Destination America will be offered for free with Discovery Channel packages on platforms like Directv and Dish Network.

Depending on how “On Location” does, Destination America may decide to have more of a role in producing the show’s season 2, Carey said.

Episode one, titled “Down and Dirty,” airs at 6 p.m. on March 7 with episode two, “Off the Beaten Path,” immediately following at 7 p.m.

Other Destination America shows include Wild Food, Project Afterlife, Killing Bigfoot, UFOS Uncovering the Truth and Ghost Asylum, according to the channel’s website, www.destinationamerica.com/.