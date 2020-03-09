11-23-41 to 2-28-20

Gene was born in Utah but grew up in Red Mountain Ca. After graduating Randsburg High School. he moved to Ridgecrest where he worked for Southern California Edison for 35 years until his retirement.

He also served in the military during that time. He enjoyed restoring old cars & loved to fish & hunt. Gene moved to Powderhorn, CO after retirement, a place he loved to call home.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jim & Larine Fleming and will be missed by 3 brothers: Jerry, Jim & Joe Fleming and 4 sisters: Sharon Webb, Linda Stratman, Diane & Cheryl Fleming, numerous nieces & nephews & many long time friends. He was a kind man.