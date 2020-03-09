The Indian Wells Valley Water District board of directors meets Monday, March 9 at 6 p.m. in the district office, 500 W. Ridgecrest Blvd.

The board will discuss approval of a property variance request for a property on Springer Avenue, updates on the bulk water station upgrade and updates on the Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority, among other items.

The variance request, made by property owners Albino and Fran Cresencio, is part of a home building process. The Cresencios requested a variance from the requirement to install the pipeline across the entire front footage of their property.

“They are aware that if granted a variance, a Covenant Running with the Land will be filed against their property requiring a mainline extension at their cost if a property owner to the west requests water and needs to extend the water line,” the committee report on the agenda states.

Bulk water station update

In January, the board agreed to completely revamp its bulk water station in Ridgecrest Heights, used by district customers not hooked to its system. Several customers noted it was difficult or impossible to access it and the station did not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The driving factor was when Ridgecrest businessman Ryan Smith, who uses a wheelchair, told the board late last year that he could not access the water station with his water hauler.

Customers had also reported that the system set up to send data to their accounts at the water district was inaccurate or slow to update. District staff noted that the bulk station was set up in an area that had spotty service from most carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, Mediacom and Frontier.

Accordingly, the district installed an internet connection provided by Cosner-Neipp Corporation to reliably increase the bulk station’s transmission capability.

Staff has begun work on the new design and has decided to move the facility to the east side of the Ridgecrest Heights tank site,” the staff report for Monday’s meeting states. “This will allow for a wide enough driveway approach and also for the screen to be installed facing north.”

District staff completed the site topography and have begun design work on the revamped station.

“Once the design is complete, it will be reviewed by an ADA Compliance Specialist and then presented to the bulk water haulers for their review,” the staff report states.

IWVGA discussion

The board will discuss upcoming topics for the March 19 IWVGA board meeting, of which the water district has a seat as a member agency.

According to the staff report, planned agenda topics at the IWVGA meeting will include discussion of potential fees the GA will eventually enact to cover the cost of implementing its groundwater sustainability plan.



The plan, which was approved and submitted to the state Department of Water Resources in January, acts as a roadmap to achieve a sustainable safe yield in the basin by 2040. The natural safe yield/basin recharge has been established at 7,650 acre-feet per year, but stakeholders pump between an estimated 26,000-28,000/AFY.

The fees will include ones to cover administrative costs, augmentation fees to support imported/alternative water supply projects and mitigation fees to cover the cost of shallow well and dust mitigation impacts.

The IVWGA board would also formally adopt an ordinance requiring all non-domestic well owners to install meters for use and reporting of groundwater pumping. An ordinance requiring all well owners in the valley to register their wells already exists, as well as requiring major pumpers pay a current monthly $30/acre-foot pumped fee (domestic well owners who use 2/AFY or less a year are exempt from that fee, as are the Navy and Bureau of Land Management).

Allocation of existing water rights as established through a survey will also be discussed at the GA meeting on March 19.

At the water district meeting on Monday, the district’s board members will provide their own input on those topics as well as a possible direction forward.