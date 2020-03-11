Armed with technical talent and drive, a Sherman E. Burroughs High School robotics team are slated to a national competition in April.

The BHS varsity team, Robotics Burros (or 7422X as named by VEX Robotic) are headed once more to a national tournament in Council Bluffs, Iowa in April, after demonstrating exemplary skill the California High Desert VEX Robotics League’s 2019-2020 season.

Robotics coach Damien Jacotin noted that all three of BHS’s robotics teams did well. In addition to the varsity and junior varsity teams, the high school also fields a beginner’s team, placed second in the High Desert League.

“By winning the league, the varsity team qualified for state championships directly and for nationals,” Jacotin said.

The junior varsity team (7422B) placed fifth in the region. While its lower ranking doesn’t automatically qualify junior varsity for state championships, Jacotin said the team participated in a side competition called “Skills.”

“Essentially, it’s not robots versus robots, but the robots versus the game itself,” Jacotin said. “They ranked high enough to get an invitation to go to state.”

Overall, the varsity team came away in sixth place from the Bakersfield state championship on Saturday and 20th in skills. In San Diego, the JV team earned 25th in the skills session and 36th in the championship. (See BHS Bulletin story, A5).

Due to the increased participation in California, VEX Robotics state championships are spread out over five different locations and different dates.

With each championship fielding about 40 teams each, BHS competed in a field of 200 teams.

“There are hundreds of teams that try to make it to state and national championships and don’t make it,” Jacotin said.

The varsity team took home the first place in the regional tournament in December and earned the region’s Excellence Award and Tournament Championship.

Going to nationals is nothing new for the Robotic Burros. The team has earned multiple invitations over its five-year history.

According to Jacotin, robotics competitions are just like any other sport. While BHS has engineering courses that include the topic, there are no robotics classes. Instead, team members dedicate their afternoons and Saturdays to perfecting their skills and improving their robots.

Jacotin described the robotics team members as “self-organized” and detailed.

“It’s their sport, only instead of using their body, they use their minds,” Jacotin said. “Unlike other established sports, every season is a new game and they use their brain and skills to program the robot and train themselves to play that game.”

VEX Robotics unveils a new game with new rules every year. For the 2019-2020 season, the game, called “Tower Takeover” revolved around tower building or using the robots to build towers with stackable blocks in a 12-foot-by-12-foot square field.

Robotic Burros varsity team vice president Samantha Lail noted the value robotics can play in developing skills and time management skills.

“It’s definitely time-consuming and hard work but it’s very rewarding, especially when we get the chance to go to nationals,” Lail said. “It’s all student completed.”

Earning the invite to national championships has also cemented the validation of the team’s skills.

“It was definitely a relief knowing that all of our hard work had paid off and that we were able to showcase our skills on the national level,” Lail said. “We troubleshoot quite a bit and Mr. Jacotin reinforces that it is a very important skill do to.”

For Lail, her involvement began in the fifth grade when Jacotin invited her to participate in after-school activities at the high school level.

“He would teach me how to program these little things called ‘Boe Bots,’” Lail said.

Once she entered high school, she participated at the freshman level before taking a hiatus during her sophomore year.

“I got back into it in my junior year and ever since then I’ve been all-in with robotics,” Lail said. “I would definitely want to do something like this as a career for the rest of my life.”

Robotics has gained traction in Ridgecrest over the past six years. Robotics for STEM, a Ridgecrest nonprofit, was established to help support and promote the programs in local schools.

Murray Middle School and Immanuel Christian School were the first to establish their programs in the 2014-2015 school year, followed by BHS’s three teams in 2015. The support for local programs and Robotics for STEM’s mission have been proven through donations and support from local and national companies.

The most recent one included a $10,000 donation from defense contractor Trowbridge and Trowbridge on Tuesday, March 2, as presented to the BHS team, who accepted on behalf of Robotics for STEM.

“The donations to the nonprofit help buy materials for the competitions, to build the robots, registration for the tournaments and other kinds of things,” Jacotin said.