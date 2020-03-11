David Lyle Thompson, 65 of Hawkinsville, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home on March 4, 2020.

David was born May 6, 1954 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Dale Thompson and Beula Hopkins.

Buddy was a great falther and friend. He loved his family. Being outdoors, riding Harley’s and never passed up a chance to give his point of view.

He touched a lot of peoples lives, left his mark on the world and was very loved.

David is survived by his children David and Ashley Thompson, Chanoa Eric, sister; Dale, brother; Dana, grandchildren Chalana Alexandra David Joseph Grayson and his good buddy Joey. We will always miss and love him and never forget what he taught us always and forever.

A Celebration of Life service is planned to take place Saturday March 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at 2323 Hwy 263 Yreka, Calif., 96097.

Condolences can be shared at www.girdnerfuneralchapel.com.