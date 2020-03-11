11/8/1939 to 2/13/2020

Jerry Williams, born to John Richard and Bertie Bessie Williams in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, passed away on February 13, 2020 at the City of Hope in Duarte, CA. Jerry’s parents moved to Fresno from Oklahoma while he was a young child. He graduated from Edison High School in 1957 and stayed in Fresno working as a welder and later for PG&E. Jerry moved to Trona in 1967 where he continued working for PG&E. He quickly became a well-respected member of the community involved and working in many different organizations including, San Bernardino County Sheriff as a seasonal Deputy, part owner of the Argonaut Newspaper, co-founder of the Searls Valley Trap Club, a member of The Community Services Council, and a school board member. Jerry moved to Ridgecrest in 1987 where he was a member of the Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and a member of the Fire Mountain Foundation at Cerro Coso Community College. He retired from Ridgecrest PG&E in 1993 as a New Business Representative and worked at Caraway Construction for a while before full retirement. He was an avid hunter and a member of the NRA. He started the High Desert 5-Star Junior Shooters in Ridgecrest and taught many young adults responsible gun skills, while having fun and competing at trap shooting. Jerry, along with his wife Linda, also joined and became active members of the Grace Lutheran Church in Ridgecrest.

Jerry is preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Lenchner Williams, brother Billy Wayne Williams, sisters-in-law, Vicki Brewer and Joanne Williams, brother-in-law Bob Brewer, niece Kelly Williams, nephew Scott Williams, and stepson Robert Winn. He is survived by his wife Linda Williams, brother Ronny Williams, son Steve Williams, daughter-in-law Diane Cline, stepdaughter Gina Reese (Winn), and sons-in-law David Reese and Jon Lenchner, his grandchildren Rachel, Maddy and Tova Lenchner, Megan King, Stevie & Casey Williams, DJ Cline, Brandi Padgett, Sam Reese, Mason Dophied, Jake Winn, Marisza Sheldon (Winn) and Lizz Melton, and his great-grandchildren Isaac and Asher Sheldon.

Jerry was an exceptional family man who adored his wife Linda Williams, his children, grandchildren, and extended family. His amiable personality made him instantly liked and admired by all that met him. He was a natural speaker with a positive influence and a great sense of humor. Over the past several years he struggled with health issues and fought them until the end. Now he’s resting peacefully with the Lord and his loved ones that passed before him. Please join us for his service at Grace Lutheran Church in Ridgecrest, CA on April 18, 2020 at 11 am. Lunch to follow.