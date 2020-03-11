Taft High AVID students planning to collect monetary and material donations that will be used at sewing clinics March 14 and 28

Two Taft Union High School seniors, Amanda Diaz and Marissa Kelly, have struck upon a novel idea to support mastectomy patients and the community is being asked to assist.

The students and My Sister’s Closet Founder Jennifer Throckmortin-Hennick have rolled out a plan to collect monetary and material donations that will be used at sewing clinics March 14th and 28th. The stitching workshops will take place from noon to 3pm at the Foursquare Church 210 Harrison, Ford City. Some sewing machines will be available and much of the work can be done by hand.

“My Sister’s Healing Closet supports women recovering from, or in the process of, breast cancer treatment,” Diaz said. “One of the items the organization asks for is mastectomy pillows. That’s what we will me making at our workshop.”

Diaz and Kelly say the is project is part of their Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) class that prepares them for college. AVID students are taught organizational skills, time management, persistence, problem solving and navigating red tape. Class rules dictate projects must be accomplished without parental assistance. Help from the community is encouraged.

“This closet of materials and items that assist with mastectomy recovery is amazing,” Kelly added. “I had understood the goal of the organization, but actually seeing the materials that the closet donates to the women going through their treatments, and hearing Hennick talk about their mission filled me with a new sense of excitement for the project.”

Monetary donations can be made to the “TUHS AVID Club.” These charitable contributions will be affiliated with Tax ID Number: 95-6003088. A “GoFundMe” account titled “My Sister’s Healing Closet AVID SSLP” has also been established: https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-sister039s-healing-coset.



