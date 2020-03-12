Deputies will take reports over the phone, but still respond to life-threatening and in-progress calls

Kern County Sheriff's deputies will be taking nonemergency reports by telephone only in response to coronavirus fears.

"Law enforcement will respond to any life-threatening and/or emergency calls," the KCSO said in a press releaseThursday afternoon."However, if a member of the public is calling to report an incident that is not life-threatening and not in-progress, we will be taking phone reports. We will still respond to the area as needed to address any other portions of the investigation, but will be limiting contact with the public for the safety and protection of community members and peace officers."

For non-emergencies, please contact the KCSO Communications Center at 661-861-3110. You can also make an online report at https://www.kernsheriff.org/Reporting.

In addition, all visits with prisoners in county detention facilities have been cancelled and KCSO will be cancelling participation in all community events at least through the month of March. All civilian ride-a-longs will be canceled as well.