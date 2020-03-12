One woman detained after power found in home on Pierce

Kern County Sheriff's deputies doing a welfare check at a Ford City home took one person into custody and called in hazardous materials team after a small amount of powder described as "a narcotics substance" was found.

Sgt. Jeremy Gregory said deputies evacuated the house on the 400 block of Pierce Street after the substance was discovered about 11 a.m..

"We just want to make sure it's safe," he said

Kern County firefighters, including a hazardous material team from Bakersfield, and Kern County's Department of Environmental Health also responded.

The suspect in custody was described only as an adult female.