Out-of-county travel ban also in place due to coronavirus

Taft Union High School has cancelled all sporting events scheduled this week and is following the Kern High School District in cancelling all out-of-country travel became of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

The school made the announcement at midday Thursday.

Home baseball games against Templeton and Morro Bay and home tennis matches against Wasco, Cesar Chavez and Morro Bay were cancelled,

Also canceled are a full schedule of spring sports on the road, including a softball tournament in Bakersfield, the track team at an invitational in Coalinga and two tournaments for the tennis team.