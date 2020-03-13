Farm truck, other equipment stolen

Several thefts the farmlands east of Taft are under investigation by the Kern County Sheriff's Rural Crimes Investigation Unit including one that resulted in $15,000 loss.

Here is the latest report:

•Between Feb. 8 at 12 p.m. and Feb. 10 at 5:30 a.m., unknown suspects burglarized a farm storage yard, located near Hwy 166 and Basic School Road, and stole a farm truck and two 5-HP Honda line pumps, miscellaneous hand tools, 5 yellow and black Dewalt cordless tools, and a yellow and black Dewalt battery. Property loss and damages is estimated at $15,100. The truck is further described as a white 2011 Ford Ranger bearing California license #08925C1 and VIN #1FTKR1ED7BPB05497. Contact Detective Giannelli with any information about this investigation. Refer to master case #202000022391 for the tools and case #2020-00022413 for the truck.

•On Feb. 20 at 2 p.m., it was reported that sometime between Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. and Feb. 20 at 1:50 p.m., unknown suspects vandalized a deep water well, located on South Lake Road, by attempting to strip copper wire from the well. Property loss and damages are estimated at $10,000. Contact Tanner Mi. Refer to case #2020-00028245.

•On Feb. 22, between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m., unknown suspects damaged orange trees and piping, causing over $300 in property damage, in an orchard near Old River Road and Hwy 166. If anyone has any information about this investigation, ContactDetective Jacob Martinez at 661-392-6006 or MartinezJac@kernsheriff.org. Refer to case #2020-00030474.

•Between Feb. 15 at 12:00 p.m and Feb. 17 at 6:30 a.m., unknown suspects vandalized a farm storage yard, located near Basic School Road and Hwy 166, and caused over $360 in property damage. Contact Martinez with any information about this investigation. Refer to case #2020-00026301.