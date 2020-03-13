Stuhl (1887 –1984) is a Hungarian-born hiker and painter who settled in the Mount Shasta region in the early 20th century.

The intricate work of Mount Shasta artist Edward Stuhl will be on display at the Gateway Science Museum at CSU Chico through the month of May.

“Wildflowers, Watercolor & Wonder: The Edward Stuhl Collection” features Stuhl’s botanical watercolors in combination with plant specimens from the Chico State Herbarium, so visitors can explore themes of botanical art and local natural history, according to a press release.

On Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. Michael Zanger will host a presentation about Stuhl and Mt. Shasta flora with photos and stories of the artist’s life.

Zanger was a close friend of Stuhl and his wife, Rosie. Stuhl hired Zanger to be the caretaker at the Sierra Club cabin on Mt. Shasta and visited him there frequently over many years. Zanger founded, and for 30 years owned and directed, Shasta Mountain Guides.

As a longtime Siskiyou County resident and historian, Zanger coauthored “The Mount Shasta Book” and authored “Mount Shasta: History, Legends, and Lore.” Zanger also coauthored “Mount Shasta Wildflowers: A Field Guide Featuring the Paintings of Edward Stuhl” along with Jane Cohn, Linda Freeman, and Ken Goehring.

The Gateway Science Museum inspires visitors of all ages in the exploration of science and, as a gateway, celebrates an heightens awareness of the unique natural history of the region.

The current exhibit is organized based on plants found in the region, and also plants and flowers found in the garden at the museum.

The exhibit is a team effort between Laura Lampe, Assistant Garden Curator and Assistant Curator, Stephanie Parker. Both are graduate students in the biology program. The exhibit’s graphic designer, Anna Sullivan, is a recent graduate of CSU Chico.