No coronovirus reported but schools take precautionary step

All K-12 schools in Santa Barbara County will be closing by the middle of next week.

the decision is a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 event though there are no confirmed cases in the county

"This was a very difficult decision, which was not made lightly,” Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido said Friday. “Our school leaders recognize that this closure has widespread ramifications and are working to address impacts such as nutrition for students who typically receive meals during the school day.”

Schools have until March 18 to close. Cuyama Joint Unified School District is included.

Schools will remain closed at least through the end of of March, Salcido said.