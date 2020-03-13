Classes will continue as normal

Taft Union High School announced Thursday that all sports, academic competitions, out of area field trips, and large gatherings of over 250 people have been cancelled for the next month due to COVID-19 precautions.

However, school is going to remain open and classes will continue as normal.

Sports competition for the past week were cancelled earlier, and the TUHSD is following the Kern High School District in cancelling its sports schedule through April 14.

The District said it is implementing guidelines from several agencies immediately and released this statement Friday morning:

"No School Closures

Schools are an essential service, providing meals, security and resources for our children and families. Closing schools would have a significant impact on children and families, so we are carefully considering the potential impacts of school closures and are developing contingency plans to deliver essential services to students.

There is no recommendation for school closures in Kern County at this time. At this time, classes will stay open but athletic events, performances and all non-essential meetings will be cancelled.

Travel / Field Trips / Gatherings

Taft Union High School District will suspend all non-essential out-of-county travel effective immediately through the end of March or until further notice. Additionally, we will cancel or postpone all out-of-county and local field trips.

The guidelines recommend that all events over 250 people be cancelled and that events with less than 250 people utilize suggested social distancing standards. The social distancing recommendations state that “smaller gatherings held in venues that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person should be postponed or canceled.”We are also giving special consideration to gatherings / meetings that include high-risk individuals (the elderly, people with compromised immune systems, people with serious chronic medical issues such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease).

We will continue to work closely with the State and local County Office of Education and Kern County Department of Public Health to monitor this situation, and will keep parents and stakeholders apprised as new information becomes available. Thank you for your continued patience, understanding and support."