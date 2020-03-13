For those ready to get outside and get their hands dirty there are two events coming up in the next week that may be of interest.

This weekend on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. join volunteers to replant and weed the bioswale in front of YHS. Volunteers will join with members of California’s Watershed Steward Program in removing non-native vegetation.

The existing bioswale serves as a filtration tool for contaminants such as vehicle pollutants, heavy metals, and surface run off from the high school parking lot. The bioswale and native plants improve the surrounding air and water quality by slowing runoff and the accumulated pollutants. This allows pollutants to be filtered and/or diluted before slowly entering Yreka Creek, an anadromous fish habitat. Salmonids are sensitive to high pollutant levels, and the bioswale planting will improve the quality of their habitat. Yreka Creek feeds into the Shasta River just north of Yreka. The Shasta River is an important spawning ground for Chinook Salmon and also has a population of endangered Coho Salmon.

Bring water and make sure to wear closed-toed shoes for this event. Snacks and tools will be provided. For more information contact Watershed Steward Camden Esch at (541) 591-5066 or Camden.Esch@wildlife.ca.gov.

Continue learning about native plants and thier role in promoting monarch butterfly habitat next Wednesday, March 18 from noon to 2 p.m. at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s Guided Nature Tour with Tom Landis from the Native Plant Nursery Consulting. Landis will talk about the fascinating life of the monarch butterfly and what you can do to help the imperiled species. Monarch caterpillars eat milkweed exclusively, so milkweed seeds and rhizomes will be given away.

The FWS is located at 1829 South Oregon Street in Yreka.

Return next month for April’s guided nature walk on April 8 from noon to 2 p.m. at China Hill. Fish and Wildlife Service biologists Nadine Kanim and Sheri Hagwood will speak about phlox in bloom and the recovery efforts for the rare and endemic plant.

For more information on about nature walks call (530) 842-5763 or visit www.fws.gov/yreka.