A years-long dream for the City of Tulelake and many local groups is much closer to being realized thanks to a recently awarded $425,000 grant that will fund the Tulelake Veterans Park Expansion Project. Work to build the original park from a donated lot first began in 2003 and was completed a few years later. Plans to expand the park and make it more representative of Tulelake’s heritage – especially that of its veterans – have been in the works over the past year. People of all ages in and around Tulelake have contributed ideas for the project, making it a true community effort.

The grant was awarded to the City of Tulelake through the Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program; California voters passed the proposition in 2018. Round three of the Statewide Park Program gave a total of $254,942,000 to 62 projects throughout the State of California.

The Tulelake Veterans Park Expansion Project is spearheaded by the City of Tulelake, the City of Tulelake Public Works Department and the Tulelake Revitalization Committee, which are working in collaboration with the National Park Service, the Rotary Club of Tulelake, the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuge, the Tulelake Basin Joint Unified School District, the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors, and the County of Siskiyou Tax Collector’s Office.

Two community forums were held in 2019 to gather suggestions from the public about how the expanded park could best showcase various aspects of Tulelake – its history, the heritage and culture of its citizens, and the community’s values — as well as references to what makes the area unique and elements of entertainment.

Tulelake City Hall Administrator Jenny Coelho credited Tulelake Elementary School teacher Lee Albright, who is also a member of the Tulelake Revitalization Committee, with getting elementary and high school students involved in pitching ideas for the expanded park. The elementary schoolers contributed to a video covering their visions for the space, and the junior high and high school students submitted plans for the park, which were presented at the community forums, Coelho said.

A press release from the City of Tulelake details the vast scope of work for the project, which will include: removal of existing asphalt and concrete to be replaced by topsoil; addition of another restroom to serve the larger park; and construction of an 80 foot long, six foot high split face block memorial wall with a metal frame to hold plaques the city has been storing.

The centerpiece of the park will be a lighted gazebo with locally made benches. The city also plans to work with an artist to construct an archway at the park entrance with emblems of the five branches of military service along with two benches designed to look like Honker geese. An artistic, functioning sundial placed on the west side of the park will have interpretive panels donated by the National Park Service. The panels will illustrate the history of the area, including the Modoc War and the internment of Japanese Americans at Tule Lake.

Coelho added that the park’s features will be based on four focal points – Tulelake’s cultural history, its agricultural history, area wildlife, and local veterans. Rotary of Tulelake donated funds from a 2019 grant to pay for students at Tulelake High School to create four benches for the park, each reflecting one of the four focal points.

“This is going to be the center of our downtown. We hope this will promote more downtown revitalization and bring more business to the area,” Coelho expressed.

Tulelake Mayor Hank Ebinger grew up in Klamath Falls and attended Tulelake High School for a year, eventually returning to Tulelake after serving in the U.S. Navy. As a veteran himself, Ebinger acknowledged that Tulelake Veterans Park is particularly significant to him. “I have very strong support of veterans and memorializing veterans,” he noted, adding that, in Tulelake, “Veterans are a really big part of our identity.”

As a Vietnam veteran, Ebinger said he is familiar with the “welcome” many veterans of that war received upon coming home to the U.S. He said he wants to be sure young people serving in the military today are treated better. Ebinger also pointed out that the expanded park will recognize and honor the history of “homesteading veterans” who settled in Tulelake following World War I and II.

When he heard the news that the sizeable grant would be awarded to the City of Tulelake, Ebinger said he was “just elated.” He added that he is “very appreciative of the State of California” for recognizing and granting the city’s request.

The park expansion “dovetails with other things we’re hoping to accomplish,” Ebinger said. Creating engaging, user-friendly spaces like Tulelake Veterans Park adds to the draw of an area, and Ebinger hopes the effort will bring more activity and business to Tulelake, as well as communities like Bonanza, Butte Valley, Malin, and Merrill.