VICTORVILLE — A special meeting Tuesday of the Victor Valley College Board of Trustees will address authorization for Superintendent/President Dr. Dan Walden to take all necessary actions that ensure the continuation of public education, as well as the health and safety of students and staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the meeting’s agenda, a resolution before the Board would allow Walden to relocate students, as well as temporarily transition course instruction and other services to an online or telecommunication format.

If approved, the resolution would also let Walden provide leave of absence to employees due to quarantine; sickness due to the COVD-19 disease and illnesses with similar symptoms; or a recent return from countries under a Level 3 Travel Health Notice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website lists China, Iran, South Korea and many European countries as under Level 3 notice. The CDC defines Level 3 countries as those "with widespread or ongoing community spread."

According to the San Bernardino County Department of Public Health, the health risk from the COVID-19 to the general public in the county remains low. One case has been reported in the county as of Sunday evening.

All VVC campuses remain open, according to a statement issued Friday that said school officials would implement a plan to temporarily transition from face-to-face instruction in response to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday’s special meeting appears to be the next step in that process.

The resolution would also allow Walden to direct faculty and staff to serve as disaster service workers; and make alterations, repairs or improvements to school property, services and programs, according to the agenda.

The Board of Trustees’ special meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at VVC, 18422 Bear Valley Road, Building 10. Click here to read the agenda.

Trustee Dennis Henderson will appear by phone from Bullhead City, Arizona, the agenda shows.

City Editor Matthew Cabe can be reached at MCabe@VVDailyPress.com or 760-490-0052. Follow him on Twitter @DP_MatthewCabe.