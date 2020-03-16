Victim's car collides head-on with GMC just south of Kings County Line

A Bakersfield man was killed Sunday night in a traffic accident on Highway 33 in northwestern Kern County.

The Kern County Coroner identified the victim as Sebastian Alberto Martinez, 21.

According to the Coroner, Martinez was the driver of a car involved in a head-on collision at The California Highway Patrol said Martinez was southbound on Highway 33 near Barker Road just south of the Kern-Kings County line about 9:40 p.m. when his Toyota Camry drifted into the northbound lanes and into the path of GMC driven by Cole Roberts, 20, of Paso Robles.

Roberts was unable to avoid a collision and the two vehicles collided head-on.

martinez died in the collision.

A third vehicle ht the wreckage of the Toyota, the CHP said

Robert suffered major injuries and was pinned in his his vehicle until he was extricated by Kern County firefighters.

He was taken to Kern Medical Center.

The driver of the third car suffered minor injuries.