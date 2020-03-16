People asked to conduct business by phone if possible. Transit services will continue

The City of Taft is taking precautions in response to the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

City officials are encouraging people to conduct business by phone if possible, and to watch City Council meetings on television unless they have business before the Council.

Here is a list of the steps the City is taking and asking the public to take:

City Hall, will be following with the CDC recommended social distancing recommendations to limit face to face contact:

• Notary Services are temporarily suspended until further notice

• In order to limit face-to-face visits to City Hall, we highly encourage that you call before visiting (661) 763-1222, as many of our services can be handled electronically

• City Council Meetings will continue as usual, however extra precautions will be taken for sanitizing, disinfecting and distancing

• Those not required to attend a City Council meeting should take advantage of watching the meetings, which are available on the local Spectrum Channel 11 and at the following link once uploaded https://www.cityoftaft.org/agendalist.aspx?categoryid=10739

• Planning Commission Meetings will also continue as usual with extra precautions taken for sanitizing, disinfecting and distancing

• Any non-essential public meetings, will be cancelled or postponed, until further notice

The City will continue to provide our at large city services in the following manner:

Police

• For the Police Department, please limit lobby visits, by calling ahead to see if you can be assisted by phone or online (661) 763-3101

• Certain non-emergency situations may be handled by phone

• Livescan services will be limited at this time

Transit

• Transit services will continue as normal at this time with additional and more frequent disinfecting and sanitizing precautions being taken on the buses

• Transit tickets can still be purchased in person at City Hall

The CDC has the most current information about the virus, including everything you need to know about how the virus spreads, how it’s treated, how to protect yourself, and what to do if you get sick. Stay on top of the latest by visiting the CDC website, which is being updated frequently.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html