A message from Ridgecrest Regional Hospital March 16, 2020.

At this time, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital can confirm we will not be canceling any elective patient care and procedures. An elective procedure is one that is chosen (elected) by the patient or physician that is advantageous to the patient, but is not urgent.

We strongly believe that it is important for us to continue making our services available to the community, however we are taking precautionary measures and screening both patients and our staff. If the patient and physician wish to proceed with a procedure, RRH will support the decision.

RRH is closely following governmental directives and will adhere to any new guidelines issued, which could result in a revision to this decision. The decision to continue with elective care will also be revised if there is news of a positive case in Kern County.