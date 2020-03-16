"Risk is low," college says, but classes will transition to online instruction

Taft College is going to stay open, at least in the short term.

In a brief statement posted to its website on Monday, the College said it will transition some classes to online instruction but students are encouraged to attend their regular classes for now.

"To date there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kern County so the risk level remains low, the statement said. "As a precaution, we are transitioning over the next two weeks to online courses when practical.

"Please attend your regularly scheduled class time this week to receive directions from your instructor," the statement said.