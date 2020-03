Traffic stop, warrant arrest and vandalism

7:46 Suspicious Circumstances

Occurred at The Needs Center, Inc. on Main St. Disposition: Completed.

8:24 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Naylor Av, South Taft. Disposition: Outside Assist.

9:29 False Alarms

Occurred at Taft College on Cougar Ct. Disposition: False Alarm.

10:23 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at Gardner Field Rd/Hwy 119. . Disposition: Completed.

11:33 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Woodrow St. . Disposition: Completed.

12:48 Traffic Stop

Officer initiated activity at Fourth St/Kern St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:02 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy, Taft. Disposition: Checks Ok.

1:10 Traffic Stop 2

Officer initiated activity at Sixth St, Taft. Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

1:18 Unlicensed Driver

Officer initiated activity at Wildcat Wy/San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Arrest Made.

3:19 Disturbing the Peace

Occurred on Suzanne Ln. . Disposition: Completed.

4:06 Hazardous Situation - Non Criminal

Occurred at Petroleum Club Rd/Hwy 33. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

5:42 Welfare Check - Misc.

Occurred at Family Dollar on Kern St. . . Disposition: Checks Ok.

6:04 Animal Control

Occurred on Lucard St. Disposition: Report Taken.

6:19 Civil Matter

Occurred on S. Seventh St. . Disposition: Civil Problem.

6:40 Assist other Departments

Officer initiated activity at Pierce St, Ford City. . Disposition: Outside Assist.

7:25 Noise Disturbance - Non Criminal

Occurred at Calvin St/Second St. . Disposition: Warning (Verbal/Written).

8:54 Civil Matter

Occurred at Heritage Park on Eighth St. . . Disposition: Civil Problem.

9:33 Vandalism - Less than $1,000

Occurred on Sunset Ln. . Disposition: Report Taken.

9:54 Follow Up Investigation

Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . . Disposition: Completed.

10:15 Misc - Patrol Check

Officer initiated activity at San Emidio St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

11:09 Trespassing

Occurred at Taft Airport on Airport Rd. . . Disposition: Unable to Locate.

12:55 Taft P.D. Warrant Arrest

Occurred at Westside Recreation on Cascade Pl. . . Disposition: Arrest Made.

1:40 Pedestrian Check

Officer initiated activity at Albertsons, Kern St, Taft. . Disposition: Checks Ok.

3:38 False Alarms

Occurred at Independent Oil Producers Alliance on Adkisson Wy. . . Disposition: False Alarm