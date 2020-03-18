City Hall closed unless you have an appointment, but all essential services are continuing

The City of Taft is taking more precautions to protect its employees and Taft residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

City Hall Lobby will be closed to the public or limited to visits, made by appointment, for essential services. To speak with staff or make appointments for the following city departments: Administration, Building, City Clerk, Finance, Human Resources or Planning, call (661) 763-1222.

Payments for billings can be made by mail or by phone, and late fees during this period may be waived.

Building Services

Building Inspections will continue to be scheduled with additional safety requirements. Customers will be asked to eliminate and reduce the number of staff onsite while inspections are conducted. If customers determine it is essential to have staff on site, the City requests that safe distances are maintained. Inspections can scheduled by calling (661) 763-1222.

•Police Services - The Police Department lobby will be closed except by appointment. Individuals needing to make appointment call (661) 763-3101. Certain non-emergency situations may be handled by phone and Livescan services will be limited at this time.

•Animal Control/Shelter - The services provided by Animal Control will continue to be provided following social distancing protocols, however the animal shelter will be closed and operate by appointment only. Please call (661) 763-1227 for appointment. For normal Animal Control Services continue to call (661) 763-3101.

•Transit The City considers Dial-a-Ride to be an essential service to the City and will continue the service as long as conditions allow following the more frequent cleaning and disinfection standards for the buses. Transit tickets will be available on the bus for purchase and Dial-a-Ride can be reached at (661) 763-3822.

Taft MCCF - The Taft MCCF will be following the guidelines of the State Department of Corrections guidance on public access for visitation.

Public Works The essential functions (road repair, street sweeping, and garbage pickup) of the Public Works Department will continue.

•City Facilities - All permitted events scheduled to take place at city-owned parks and rental facilities will be required to be cancelled or postponed.

•Report a Concern - Citizens are still encouraged to utilize the City’s “Report a Concern” tool on the City’s website https://www.cityoftaft.org/ to report any concerns relating to city services. This message feed is continually monitored by staff.

The CDC has the most current information about the virus, including everything you need to know about how the virus spreads, how it’s treated, how to protect yourself, and what to do if you get sick. Stay on top of the latest by visiting the CDC website, which is being updated frequently.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html