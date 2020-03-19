James Dimick, 83 passed away on March 3, 2020 at home in Mt. Shasta with his family and his dog. Jim was born to June and Marvin Dimick on April 5, 1936 in Glenburn California and grew up on the ranch that had been homesteaded by his grandparents. Jim graduated from Fall River High School and continued to stay in close contact with valued friends throughout his life. He graduated from California Polytechnic in San Luis Obispo and returned to the Fall River Valley to marry his high school sweetheart Maxine (Utterback) in 1957. Jim ranched with his father until 1965 when he went to work for McCloud River Lumber Co. in McCloud. He and Maxine moved their family closer to his work in 1970, settling in Mt. Shasta. He continued working in McCloud as the company changed names a few times and eventually started his own road construction business. His business thrived; he loved his crew and the work they did. Jim was respected and well thought of for his honesty and fairness with employees and clients.

Jim and Maxine retired in 1998 and began to travel and enjoy their years of freedom. They went many places with their trailer and their dog Radar. They made new friends and stayed connected with the old friends.

Jim leaves behind His wife of 63 years Maxine and 4 adult children Randy and wife Geneene(Dallas, OR), Carol Sheldon and husband Douglas (Edmonds, WA), Patti Colescott and husband David (Seattle, WA) and Penny Goss (Saint Jo, TX). Sister Marge Burns (Redding, CA) In addition to their children, he leaves 10 grandchildren and 2 greatgrandchildren.

Graveside services with be held at 1:00PM, March 28, 2020 at McArthur Cemetery, MacArthur, California. Gathering for remembrance will follow at the McArthur Grange Hall.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Fort Crook Museum or Mt. Shasta Mercy Medical Center Hospice.