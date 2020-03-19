The pandemic is a opportunity for some people to ridicule a booming economy or blame a political party or people. The impact of such an event can be likened to crying out fire in a theater, or a young shepherd tending the flock crying wolf, just to behold the attention.

Attention is a need of humanity, although when the attention is misused it creates a response of panic. Just as the boy who cried wolf or the person who yelled fire. The ones who promotes such reactionary attention, may have the limelight for the moment. But, often such actions for attention create injuries. Whether it be physical or financial.

Sensationalizing such an event is only an effort to damage or discredit someone. As the event progresses the required response is to increase the sensationalizing. Establishing a reaction after the panic of resentment and anger for the individual or group who promoted such a panic.

Small businesses who rely on the patronage of their communities, operate on a very small budget. An event such as this, keeps people from patronizing such small businesses and truly puts those businesses in jeopardy.

Be mindful about safety and personal hygiene, but support your local businesses.

Mark Coats

Dorris