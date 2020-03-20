Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake has increased health protection conditions on the under its health protection directive, according to an update from NAWS China Lake’s public affairs office.

“NAWS China Lake is working closely with our partners in state and local public health departments, and following all guidance from the Department of Defense (DoD), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to protect Navy personnel, and visitors to our installation,” the NAWS PAO stated. “The health and well-being of our personnel and their families remains our top priority.”

In addition all Fleet and Family events have been canceled until further notice, including recreational trips and intramural events.

Take 5ive Cafe and Hall Memorial Bowling Alley’s grill remains open for take only under its normal business hours.

Barefoot Bar and Oasis Pool, Mulligan’s Grill, the China Lake Golf Course and Paradise Center are closed. The REC Stop Center, Mirror Lake Recreation Center and Auto Skills area are closed, while Navy Getaway RV Park is not accepting new reservations.

The group fitness room and classes have also been closed, as have the gym annex and gym.

The Child Development Center and Student Age Care will continue to operate at normal business hours, but hourly childcare has been suspended. CastleX Teen Center have been closed.

The Commissary remains open but will conduct 100% ID check at the entrance, and has suspended Early Bird shopping hours to allow more time for cleaning and re-stocking. The Navy Exchange also remains open at its normal business hours, but eateries will only be doing take out.

Religious services aboard China Lake have been cancelled or postponed, with the Religious Ministry Team intends to implement means and ways to conduct outreach while adhering to Public Health guidelines.

While Branch Medical hasn’t changed hours, it has modified its operations.

The Branch Medical’s modified business hours include:

Family Medicine:

* Acute/urgent appointments only. CALL FIRST to make an appointment, nurse determination if the visit can be accomplished via phone consult

* Routine appointments no longer scheduled i.e. well child, well woman, sports/school physicals, elective procedures, etc.

* Tele/phone consultation for many issues such as medication refills

Dental Clinic:

* Care limited to exams and emergency procedures in order to limit elective aerosols producing procedures

Occupational Health:

* Mission essential appointments only; such as ‘onboard physicals’ for installation and Tenant Command mission essential positions.

Branch Medical encouraged those living or working serving aboard China Lake to call the clinic for triage procedures if they experience flu or COVID-19 symptoms including fever (above 100.4F) and cough with difficulty breathing and meet one of the following criteria:

* Recently traveled from an area with known and ongoing spread of COVID-19 * Been in close contact with a person known positive for COVID-19 * Deemed necessary following evaluation by a provider outside the Clinic

Only individuals who meet CDC criteria currently undergo a test in the Clinic’s service area due to limited testing kits.