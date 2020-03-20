As of Tuesday afternoon, the event was still scheduled to proceed despite COVID-19 fears, Holt said.

On Saturday, March 28 at 6 p.m. The Wheelhouse in Dunsmuir will present a 90-minute program and folksong fest centering around the legendary friendship between Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie. It will be presented by Tim Holt portraying Pete Seeger.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the event was still scheduled to proceed despite COVID-19 fears, Holt said.

In the program, Seeger talks about his friendship with Guthrie and what it meant to him, what he learned from Woody’s simple approach to songwriting and his “plain simple orneriness that had a wonderful kind of honesty to it.” Weaved into his narrative, Pete performs some of Woody’s memorable songs, including “This Land Is Your Land,” “Hard Travelin’,” “I Ain’t Got No Home,” and “So Long It’s Been Good To Know Ya.”

Seeger will also talk about his own background growing up in a musical family, his involvement in movements for workers’ rights and civil rights, and his efforts to clean up the Hudson River near his home. He’ll sing songs that were part of that personal history, including “If I Had A Hammer,” “We Shall Overcome,” and “Sailin’ Up My Dirty Stream.” And since it’s Pete Seeger, the audience will be encouraged to join in on the singing.

Admission for the program is $10. The Wheelhouse is at 5841 Sacramento Ave. For more information call (530) 925-9209.