As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to evolve, every facet of life has been upended or changed. Public gatherings larger than even 10 people have been discouraged to flatten the spread of the virus, and several counties and cities in California have placed limits on or ordered the shuttering of bars, restaurants and other venues.

To continue ministering to their congregations, churches are learning to adapt, utilizing technology even as they close to public ceremonies and suspend activities until the health crisis improves.

The Ridgecrest Church of the Nazarene announced all church services will be suspended through the end of March.

“This is recommended by the CDC, and our State and National leaders. The health and safety of you and your families are our top priority at this time, the church announced via social media.

Morning service will be LIVE for the next two Sundays at the regular 10:30 am time on this "Ridgecrest Nazarene" Facebook page. For sermon links, updates, family activities & coloring pages, or to give online, please visit the website www.rcnazarene.org.

“We encourage everyone to gather with your family and loved ones to hear the Word of the Lord,” the church stated.

RCA Church announced they were going to share their Sunday services online only.

“We know this is a disappointing change for many of you and we will greatly miss seeing you all in person, but your health and well-being is extremely important to us,” the church announced Thursday in a message from its pastor and board. After all, you are family!”

“Whether you are curled up on the couch with the family, sipping your coffee, or gathered with your small group, we hope you join us for this watch party to welcome God’s presence into your home and see and hear the word He has for you.”

RCA noted that its video service which will include worship and word from its pastoral team will be posted on facebook.com/rcachurch.ca on Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

Calvary Chapel noted Wednesday that it will be suspending its church services for the next two Sundays and close down the church itself.

“We will be having our Sunday morning worship experiences in a different way, but they will be just as Word-driven and Spirit-led as always,” the church leadership stated on its website. “Until we are able to live stream our own services, we will be partnering with Jack Hibbs & Calvary Chapel Chino Hills for our Sunday services.”

Live services for Calvary Church Chino Hills will be available at https://www.youtube.com/user/RealLifeJackHibbs or https://www.calvarycch.org.

Editor’s note: Readers should check with their churches on the status of services and options for alternative formats.