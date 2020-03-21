The Ridgecrest Farmers Market, which has become a community staple since it re-launched two years ago under husband-and-wife team Michael and Tonya Schroeder, announced it will be picking up stakes from its current location effective Saturday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce that we are no longer holding the Ridgecrest Farmers’ Market at the Tractor Supply Co. property,” the couple announced Thursday via Facebook.

Its new location will be located near Buttermilk Acres Store, between Ridgecrest and Inyokern, at 3565 West Inyokern Road.

The farmers market continues to operate as an essential service listed under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s latest stay-at-home order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. Like grocery stores or similar stores, the farmers market offers fresh produce and items households might need.

“The location is central to Inyokern and Ridgecrest and is an open air environment, safe for shopping and social distancing,” the announcement states, “Which is very important at this time. Our farmers’ and artisan vendors are here for you, and we NEED you to be here for us now.”

The Schroeders stressed the importance of the location and the need for the operation.

“It is now more than ever that we realize how important community is and how us little guys need to stick together,” the announcement stated. “Our farmers’ market is a crucial resource to this community. We have and will continue to provide our community with the fresh local fruits, vegetables and artisan goods that are so important to the community but also the small businesses that depend on this market to stay afloat and in business, especially in these trying times.”

The Ridgecrest Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.